WASHINGTON, March 24 New orders for long-lasting
U.S. manufactured goods fell in February as the sector continues
to struggle with the lingering effects of a strong dollar and
lower oil prices.
The Commerce Department said on Thursday that orders for
durable goods, items ranging from toasters to aircraft meant to
last three years or more, declined 2.8 percent last month after
a downwardly revised 4.2 percent increase in January.
Non-defense capital goods orders excluding aircraft, a
closely watched proxy for business spending plans, decreased 1.8
percent after advancing by a downwardly revised 3.1 percent in
January. These so-called core capital goods orders were
previously reported to have increased 3.4 percent in January.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast durable goods
orders falling 2.9 percent last month and orders for core
capital goods slipping 0.1 percent.
The drop in durable goods orders last month bucks recent
data that have suggested the downward spiral in manufacturing
was close to an end. Several reports in recent days have shown a
pick-up in regional factory activity in March, leading to
optimism that a broader manufacturing survey will show the
sector expanded this month for the first time since September.
Manufacturing, which accounts for 12 percent of the U.S.
economy, has been hammered by the dollar's strength, weak global
demand and capital spending cuts by oilfield service firms like
Schlumberger and Halliburton following a plunge
in oil prices.
Efforts by businesses to sell unwanted inventory have also
meant fewer orders placed, adding to pressure on factories. But
the dollar's gains versus the currencies of the United States'
main trading partners have slowed since the start of the year
and the oil price slide has become less pronounced.
The drop in durable goods orders last month was led by a
27.1 percent plunge in civilian aircraft orders, which
contributed to a 6.2 percent drop in bookings for transportation
equipment.
Boeing reported on its website that it had received orders
for only two aircraft last month, down from 68 planes in
January.
Orders for primary metals, fabricated metal products,
machinery, computers and electronic products as well as
electrical equipment, appliances and components also fell.
Orders for motor vehicles and parts rose 1.2 percent.
Shipments of core capital goods - used to calculate
equipment spending in the gross domestic product report - fell
1.1 percent last month after sliding 1.3 percent in January.
The drop in shipments in February could prompt economists to
trim first-quarter GDP growth estimates, which are currently
around a 2 percent annualized rate. The economy grew at a 1.0
percent rate in the fourth quarter.
Unfilled durable goods orders fell 0.4 percent last month
after being unchanged in January. Durable goods inventories fell
0.3 percent and have been down in seven of the last eight
months.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Paul Simao)