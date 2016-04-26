WASHINGTON, April 26 Orders for long-lasting
U.S. manufactured goods rebounded less than expected in March as
demand for automobiles, computers and electrical goods slumped,
suggesting the downturn in the factory sector was far from over.
The Commerce Department said on Tuesday that orders for
durable goods, items ranging from toasters to aircraft meant to
last three years or more, increased 0.8 percent last month after
a downwardly revised 3.1 percent decline in February.
Orders for durable goods were previously reported to have
dropped 3.0 percent in February.
Non-defense capital goods orders excluding aircraft, a
closely watched proxy for business spending plans, were
unchanged after a downwardly revised 2.7 percent decline in the
prior month. These so-called core capital goods orders were
previously reported to have decreased 2.5 percent in February.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast durable goods
orders advancing 1.8 percent last month and orders for
manufactured capital goods increasing 0.8 percent.
While most manufacturing surveys have painted a fairly
upbeat picture of the sector in recent months as the dollar
rally fizzles, so-called hard data such as industrial production
and factory orders have remained depressed.
Manufacturing, which accounts for 12 percent of the U.S.
economy, is struggling with the lingering effects of the
dollar's past surge and sluggish overseas demand.
Deep spending cuts on capital projects by oilfield service
firms like Schlumberger and Halliburton in the
aftermath of a prolonged tumble in oil prices, and efforts by
businesses to sell a stockpile of unwanted inventory are also
hurting factories.
The rise in durable goods orders last month was led by a
65.7 percent jump in defense aircraft orders, which lifted
bookings for transportation equipment 2.9 percent.
Orders for civilian aircraft fell 5.7 percent despite Boeing
reporting on its website that it had received orders for 69
aircraft last month, up from just two in February.
Orders for motor vehicles and parts fell 3.0 percent as
demand for automobiles has softened in recent months after sales
hit a record high in 2015.
There were increases in orders for primary metals and
machinery. Orders for computers and electronic products fell as
did those for electrical equipment, appliances and components.
Despite manufactured capital goods orders being flat last
month, shipments of core capital goods - used to calculate
equipment spending in the gross domestic product report - rose
0.3 percent after slumping 1.8 percent in February.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Paul Simao)