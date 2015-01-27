S.Korea says private consumption fragile, strong exports boost investment
SEOUL, May 12 South Korea said on Friday that recovery in private consumption remains weak although rapid growth in exports is boosting both production and investment.
WASHINGTON Jan 27 A gauge of U.S. business investment plans unexpectedly fell in December, a potential sign that a slowing global growth and falling crude oil prices was starting to have an impact on the economy.
The Commerce Department said on Tuesday non-defense capital goods orders excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for business spending plans, fell 0.6 percent last month after downwardly revised 0.6 percent drop in November.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast core capital goods orders increasing 0.5 percent in December after a previously reported 0.5 percent drop in November. (Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
SEOUL, May 12 South Korea said on Friday that recovery in private consumption remains weak although rapid growth in exports is boosting both production and investment.
TORONTO, May 11 Hudson's Bay Co on Thursday reported a 2.9 percent decline in quarterly sales, saying fewer customers shopped in its stores, which include Saks Fifth Avenue and Lord & Taylor, amid a continuing shift toward online shopping.