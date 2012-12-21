WASHINGTON Dec 21 A gauge of planned U.S.
business spending rose much more than expected in November, a
hint that worries over tighter fiscal policy may not be holding
back the factory sector as much as feared.
The Commerce Department said on Friday that non-defense
capital goods orders excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy
for investment plans, jumped 2.7 percent last month, the second
straight month of solid gains.
Economists had expected so-called core capital goods orders
to rise just 0.3 percent. The reading for October was upwardly
revised to a 3.2 percent gain from a previously reported 2.9
percent increase.
Shipments of non-defense capital goods orders excluding
aircraft, used to calculate equipment and software spending in
the gross domestic product report, gained 1.8 percent.
The Commerce Department gave no indication that Superstorm
Sandy, which lashed the East Coast in late October, had any
impact on the data.
Many economists believe businesses are cutting back on
capital spending, wary of automatic government spending cuts and
tax increases scheduled to kick in early next year unless the
U.S. Congress and the Obama administration can agree on a plan
to avert this so-called "fiscal cliff."
Going over the cliff could drain about $600 billion from an
already fragile economy.
Overall durable goods orders rose 0.7 percent in November,
with increases posted for machinery, fabricated metal products,
and computer and electronic products offsetting a drag from
aircraft.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast orders for durable
goods, items from toasters to aircraft that are meant to last at
least three years, rising 0.2 percent last month.
Excluding transportation, orders rose 1.6 percent in
November. Transport orders were down 1.1 percent. Previously,
U.S. manufacturer Boeing reported new orders for its aircraft
fell in November to 124 from 152 in the prior month.
New orders for autos jumped 3.5 percent. U.S. auto sales in
November raced to a five-year high for that month on a rebound
from storm-ravaged October and the need to replace aging
vehicles.