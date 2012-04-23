* March borrowing up 10 pct vs yr ago, 36 pct vs Feb
* New borrowing up 17 percent in first quarter
* Most ELFA members say spending mainly for replacements
* "Recovery-mode" pace of volume rise probably unsustainable
By Lynn Adler
April 23 U.S. companies stepped up borrowing to
buy equipment in March, mainly to replace aging goods rather
than for expansion, as a sluggish economic recovery puts a lid
on new capital spending, the Equipment Leasing and Finance
Association said on Monday.
Companies signed up for $6.8 billion in loans, leases and
lines of credit in March, 10 percent more than $6.2 billion a
year earlier, and 36 percent more than February's $5.0 billion,
ELFA said.
Business borrowing has been growing at "recovery-like"
rates for more than two years and the pace will likely be
tempered without more significant economic growth, the group's
Chief Executive William Sutton said in an interview.
"High oil prices, uncertainty in the euro zone, a seeming
slowdown in China and other emerging markets, and regulatory
uncertainty all continue to keep GDP growth slower," said
Sutton.
"The one thing that would stimulate capital expenditure and
business borrowing would be a heat-up of the economy, and right
now all of these different headwinds are flying right in the
face of a high rate of growth," he added.
New business loan volume has increased by 17 percent during
the first quarter, ELFA said.
With Gross Domestic Product growth stifled by these factors,
"increases in originations of the magnitude we have experienced
during the past two to three years in a recovery mode are
probably not sustainable," Sutton said.
ELFA, a trade association with over 550 members which
reports economic activity for the $628 billion equipment finance
sector, said overall credit quality measures are stable near
pre-recession levels.
The group said 2.8 percent of borrowers were late by more
than 30 days on their debts, up from 2.5 percent in February and
from a pre-recession low of 1.9 percent in January. This
late-payment rate was nonetheless 20 percent lower than in March
2011, and within the typical range before the recession.
Charge-offs, which reflect loans unlikely to be repaid, edged
up to 0.7 percent in March from a pre-recession low of 0.5
percent the prior month, but were down 46 percent from a year
earlier.
The charge-off rate reached 3 percent as recently as 2009
and has fallen steadily as companies cleaned up portfolios of
poorly performing loans, ELFA said.
Credit approvals dipped to 78 percent in March from 79
percent the previous month. Approvals have never been above 80
percent, Sutton noted.
More than two-thirds of participating organizations said
they submitted more transactions for approval, up from 62
percent in February.
ELFA's monthly index is based on a survey of 25 member
organizations, including Bank of America Corp, and the
financing affiliates or subsidiaries of Canon Inc,
Caterpillar Inc, Dell Inc, Siemens AG
and Verizon Communications Inc.
Separately, the Equipment Leasing & Finance Foundation,
ELFA's non-profit affiliate, said on Friday said its confidence
index rose for the fourth straight month to 62.1 in April from
61.7 in March.
The sentiment gauge has been climbing since hitting a recent
low of 47.6 last September and is the highest since 63.2 in May
2011.
Earlier in April the foundation released an economic outlook
that forecast real U.S. GDP growth of 2.3 percent in 2012, down
from the 2.4 percent it had forecast in its prior quarterly
outlook in December.