Oct 22 U.S. companies' borrowing to spend on
capital investment fell in September, the Equipment Leasing and
Finance Association (ELFA) said.
Companies signed up for $8.4 billion in new loans, leases
and lines of credit last month, down 13 percent from the same
month a year earlier.
Their borrowing rose 22 percent from August.
"While the U.S. economy slogs along, dragged down by low oil
demand, an uneven labor market, a volatile equities market and
troublesome signals from the Chinese economy, business expansion
and demand for productive asset follows suit," ELFA Chief
Executive William Sutton said in a statement.
Credit approvals totaled 80.5 percent in September, up from
79.3 percent in August, said ELFA, a Washington-based trade
association that reports economic activity for the $903 billion
equipment finance sector.
ELFA's leasing and finance index measures the volume of
commercial equipment financed in the United States. It is
designed to complement the U.S. Commerce Department's durable
goods orders report, which it typically precedes by a few days.
ELFA's index is based on a survey of 25 members that include
Bank of America Corp, BB&T Corp, CIT Group Inc
and the financing affiliates or subsidiaries of
Caterpillar Inc, Deere & Co, Verizon
Communications Inc, Siemens AG, Canon Inc
and Volvo AB.
The Equipment Leasing & Finance Foundation, ELFA's
non-profit affiliate, said its confidence index fell to 58.7 in
October from 61.1 in September.
A reading of above 50 indicates a positive outlook.
