March 24 U.S. companies' borrowing to spend on
capital investment rose in February, the Equipment Leasing and
Finance Association (ELFA) said.
Companies signed up for $5.4 billion in new loans, leases
and lines of credit last month, up 15 percent from a year
earlier, according to data from ELFA. Borrowing fell 10 percent
from January.
"This month's increase in financing activity reflects a
strengthening economy evidenced by a resilient housing market
trying to return to pre-recession levels, moderate GDP growth
and an improving jobs picture," ELFA Chief Executive William
Sutton said in a statement.
Washington-based ELFA, a trade association that reports
economic activity for the $827 billion equipment finance sector,
said credit approvals totaled 75.3 percent in February, down
from 76.9 percent in January.
ELFA's leasing and finance index measures the volume of
commercial equipment financed in the United States. It is
designed to complement the U.S. Commerce Department's durable
goods orders report, which it typically precedes by a few days.
ELFA's index is based on a survey of 25 members that include
Bank of America Corp, BB&T Corp, CIT Group Inc
and the financing affiliates or subsidiaries of
Caterpillar Inc, Deere & Co, Verizon
Communications Inc, Siemens AG, Canon Inc
and Volvo AB.
The Equipment Leasing & Finance Foundation, ELFA's
non-profit affiliate, said its confidence index rose to 65.1 in
March - the highest level in two years - from 63.3 in February.
A reading of above 50 indicates a positive outlook.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)