Oct 25 Borrowings by U.S. companies for capital
investment rose 12 percent in September from a year earlier, the
Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) said on
Tuesday.
Companies signed up for $9.4 billion in new loans, leases
and lines of credit last month, said the Washington-based trade
group, which reports economic activity for the $1 trillion U.S.
equipment finance industry.
The U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to keep interest rates
low has spurred businesses to spend more on equipment, ELFA
Chief Executive Ralph Petta said in a statement.
However, total new borrowings in the first nine months of
the year fell 4 percent, ELFA said.
In September, credit approvals fell to 76.6 percent of all
applications submitted from 76.9 percent in August, ELFA said.
There is pent up demand for capital investment, but given
the unpredictable domestic environment and the economic
headwinds globally, the unevenness may last for several months,
said Stan Walker, managing director of JPMorgan Equipment
Finance.
ELFA's leasing and finance index tracks the volume of
commercial equipment financed in the United States. The index
complements the U.S. Commerce Department's durable goods orders
report, which it precedes by a few days.
The index is based on a survey of 25 lenders, including Bank
of America Corp, BB&T Corp, CIT Group Inc
and the financing affiliates or units of Caterpillar Inc
, Deere & Co, Siemens AG and Volvo AB
.
Separately, the Equipment Leasing & Finance Foundation,
ELFA's non-profit affiliate, said its confidence index rose to
56.0 for October from 53.8 for September.
The index is an indicator of the outlook for the equipment
finance market, with a reading above 50 suggesting a positive
outlook.
(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)