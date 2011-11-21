* October borrowing up vs year ago, down 16 pct vs Sept

* Credit quality improves

* Confidence index, equipment spending up

* Roller coaster ride continues, ELFA executive says

By Lynn Adler

Nov 21 U.S. companies borrowed more to spend on equipment in October than a year ago and their credit standing improved, driving up a key gauge of business activity, a lender group said on Monday.

Businesses originated $6 billion in loans, leases and lines of credit in October, up 22 percent from a year earlier, though down 16 percent from September, the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) said.

The monthly volume drop was due more to a typical strong end of the third quarter than to a slowing in demand for lease financing, ELFA said.

However, the uneven path to recovery in the industry reflects the erratic global economy, ELFA executives said.

"The roller coaster continues and I don't think there's anybody who thinks that we're on a steady, stable glide path and the trajectory is going in the right direction, which is up," Ralph Petta, ELFA's chief operating officer, said in an interview.

"We wish that were the case, but we need to be realistic and cautious just like every other sector," he said.

The group, which reports economic activity for the $628 billion equipment finance sector, said confidence has been rising and late bill payments have fallen to levels last seen before the recession.

"While concerns about the global credit markets continue to make headlines, American businesses continue to invest in productive equipment that will help keep the economy steadily moving in the right direction," ELFA's chief executive William Sutton said in a statement.

The Equipment Leasing & Finance Foundation's confidence index rose to 57.4 in November from 50.7 in October, the highest since May.

New loan volume is up 25 percent this year, the group said. Much of the growth is for funding to replace aging equipment rather than for expansion.

ELFA represents lenders who finance half of the capital investment in the United States each year, including everything from office equipment to aircraft.

"Portfolio performance continues to stand out with delinquencies and charge-offs hovering near historical lows -- a comforting trend in this uncertain economic environment," Jim McGrane, president of EverBank Commercial Finance, Inc. said in the statement. Ongoing investment in equipment and software bolster confidence for future industry performance, he said.

ELFA said 2.2 percent of borrowers were delinquent 30 days or more on their debts, down from 2.3 percent in September.

Charge-offs, which reflect loans unlikely to be repaid, fell to 0.7 percent in October from 0.9 percent the prior month. Both charge-offs and late payments have fallen back to pre-recession levels, ELFA said.

Total headcount for equipment finance companies was unchanged in the month and down 1.4 percent from a year ago. Construction and trucking industries remained among the underperforming sectors.

ELFA's monthly index is based on a survey of 25 member organizations.

Members include Bank of America Corp (BAC.N), and financing affiliates or subsidiaries of Canon Inc (7751.T), Caterpillar Inc (CAT.N), Dell Inc DELL.O, Siemens AG (SIEGn.DE) and Verizon Communications Inc (VZ.N), among others. (Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)