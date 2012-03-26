* Feb borrowing up 22 pct vs yr ago, down 2 pct vs Jan
* Some signs of expansion spending, but most for replacement
* Anecdotal signs of higher technology spending, CEO
By Lynn Adler
March 26 U.S. companies borrowed more to buy
equipment in February than a year ago, though less than in
January, and spent mostly for new technology and aging goods
replacement, the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association said
on Monday.
Where spending is on the rise, most of it appears to be
focused on technology to improve productivity, the group's Chief
Executive William Sutton said in an interview.
Caution about events spanning from Europe's economy to the
U.S. presidential election and oil prices is holding many
businesses back from materially stepping up equipment investment
for expansion rather than for replacement.
Companies signed up for $5.0 billion in loans, leases and
lines of credit in February, 22 percent more than $4.1 billion a
year earlier, but 2 percent below January's $5.1 billion, ELFA
said.
"In areas of business process improvement, efficiency,
automation, healthcare IT, there are anecdotally signs of
expansion," Sutton said.
The group, which reports economic activity for the $628
billion equipment finance sector, expects economic improvement
to be steady but slow.
"It's a compilation of a whole bunch of uncertainties that
range from deficit reduction, comprehensive tax reform, the
regulatory environment, the situation in Europe, the price of
oil and the election," said Sutton. "A lot of dollars are
staying on the sidelines because of uncertainty."
Credit quality measures were mixed in February, after
improving in January to the best levels since 2006, ELFA said.
The group said 2.5 percent of borrowers were late on their
debts by more than 30 days, up from a pre-recession low of 1.9
percent in January.
The increase was due to above-normal delinquencies reported
by one of the 25 companies in the group's survey, which ELFA
declined to specify. The delinquency rate had been double the
current rate, however, as recently as two years ago in February
2010.
Charge-offs, which reflect loans unlikely to be repaid, were
unchanged at 0.5 percent. The rate reached 3 percent as recently
as 2009 and has fallen steadily as companies clean up portfolios
of poorly performing loans, the group said.
Credit approvals rose to 79 percent in February from 77
percent in January.
Jerry Newell, executive vice president at Bank of the West
in San Francisco, said the bank is seeing rising equipment
finance demand for expansion though much of the capital spending
is for equipment upgrades deferred during the recession.
"While a few industry segments remain soft, overall we are
cautiously optimistic that the equipment leasing and finance
industry will continue to see growth at a moderate pace this
year," he said in a statement.
ELFA's monthly index is based on a survey of 25 member
organizations, including Bank of America Corp, and
financing affiliates or subsidiaries of Canon Inc,
Caterpillar Inc, Dell Inc, Siemens AG
and Verizon Communications Inc, among others.
Separately, the Equipment Leasing & Finance Foundation, a
non-profit affiliate of ELFA, on Friday said its confidence
index for March, the latest data available, rose to 61.7 from
59.6 in February.
The sentiment gauge has been on the rise since hitting a
recent low of 47.6 last September and the highest since 63.2 in
May 2011.