(Refiles with no changes to text)
U.S. companies' borrowing to spend on capital investment rose in
August, the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA)
said.
Companies signed up for $7.2 billion in new loans, leases
and lines of credit last month, up 13 percent from a year
earlier. Borrowing fell 9 percent from July.
"Continued strength in new business volume reflects the
uptick in overall economic activity most economists forecast for
the second half of 2014," ELFA Chief Executive William Sutton
said in a statement.
The Equipment Leasing & Finance Foundation, ELFA's
non-profit affiliate, said its confidence index rose to 60.2 in
September from 58.9 in August. A reading of above 50 indicates a
positive outlook.
Washington-based ELFA, a trade association that reports
economic activity for the $827 billion equipment finance sector,
said credit approvals totaled 79.5 percent in August, down
slightly from 80.3 percent in July.
ELFA's leasing and finance index measures the volume of
commercial equipment financed in the United States. It is
designed to complement the U.S. Commerce Department's durable
goods orders report, which it typically precedes by a few days.
ELFA's index is based on a survey of 25 members that include
Bank of America Corp, BB&T Corp, CIT Group Inc
and the financing affiliates or subsidiaries of
Caterpillar Inc, Deere & Co, Verizon
Communications Inc, Siemens AG, Canon Inc
and Volvo AB.
(Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bangalore; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)