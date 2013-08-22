EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
Aug 22 U.S. companies borrowed more last month to invest in everything from industrial equipment to aircraft, the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) said on Thursday.
Companies signed up for $7.2 billion in new loans, leases and lines of credit last month, up 9 percent from a year earlier. The borrowing fell 16 percent from June.
"While cooling off somewhat from a torrid June, this month's increase in financing activity matches a strengthening economy evidenced by a rebounding housing market, GDP growth and declining unemployment picture," ELFA Chief Executive William Sutton said in a statement.
Washington-based ELFA, a trade association that reports economic activity for the $725 billion equipment finance sector, said credit approvals totaled 78.6 percent in July, nearly unchanged from the previous two months.
ELFA's leasing and finance index measures the volume of commercial equipment financed in the United States. It is designed to complement the U.S. Commerce Department's durable goods orders report, which it typically precedes by a few days.
ELFA's index is based on a survey of 25 members that include Bank of America Corp, BB&T Corp, CIT Group Inc and the financing affiliates or subsidiaries of Caterpillar Inc, Deere & Co, Dell Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Siemens AG, Canon Inc and Volvo AB.
ELFA said it expects the positive trend to continue.
"These data points bode well for additional investment in capital equipment and an expanding U.S. economy," Sutton said.
The Equipment Leasing & Finance Foundation, ELFA's non-profit affiliate, said its August confidence index rose to 61.0 from 59.4 in July. ()
A reading of above 50 indicates a positive outlook.
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has
LOS ANGELES/ SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 3 When Twitter goes public in coming weeks, one of the biggest winners will be a 47-year-old financier who guards his secrecy so zealously that he employs a person to take down his Wikipedia entry and scrub his picture from the Internet.