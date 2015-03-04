(Adds details, analyst comments)
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, March 4 U.S. private employers added
fewer jobs than expected last month, declining as well from
January's revised figure as employment growth slowed in some
sectors, a payrolls processor report showed on Wednesday.
The ADP National Employment Report, jointly developed with
Moody's Analytics, showed a gain of 212,000 private-sector jobs.
Economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast the ADP to show a
gain of 220,000 jobs.
January's private payrolls were also revised upward to
250,000 from the previously reported 213,000.
The report showed moderating employment gains in sectors
such as manufacturing, goods producing, and services. For
instance, service-providing employment rose by 181,000 jobs in
February, compared with growth of 206,000 in the sector in
January.
"Job growth is strong, but slowing from the torrid pace of
recent months," said Mark Zandi, chief economist of Moody's
Analytics. "Job gains remain broad-based, although the collapse
in oil prices has begun to weigh on energy-related employment."
The ADP figures come ahead of the U.S. Labor Department's
more comprehensive non-farm payrolls report on Friday, which
includes both public and private-sector employment.
Economists polled by Reuters are looking for total U.S.
employment to have grown by 240,000 jobs in February, down from
257,000 in January. The unemployment rate, on the other hand, is
expected to have ticked lower to 5.6 percent from January's 5.7
percent.
Overall, analysts said that despite the slower jobs growth
in February, the private-sector employment outlook remained
bright and augured well for the non-farm payrolls report.
"The ADP report shows that payrolls continue to increase at
a solid pace through February," said Daniel Silver, economist at
JPMorgan in New York.
He added that the report also showed no significant adverse
impact from winter weather, as growth in construction payrolls
remained strong in February. The construction industry added
31,000 jobs, the same number as last month.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli)