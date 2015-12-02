(Adds details from report)
NEW YORK Dec 2 U.S. private employers added
217,000 jobs in November, above expectations and the most since
June, signaling job growth is likely strong enough to support
the first Federal Reserve interest rate hike in nearly a decade
when policymakers meet later this month, a report by a payrolls
processor showed on Wednesday.
Economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast the ADP National
Employment Report would show a gain of 190,000 jobs.
Private payroll gains in October were revised up to 196,000
from an originally reported 182,000 increase.
The report is jointly developed with Moody's Analytics.
The ADP figures come ahead of the U.S. Labor Department's
more comprehensive non-farm payrolls report on Friday, which
includes both public and private-sector employment.
Economists polled by Reuters are projecting the Labor
Department's report to show U.S. employers hired 200,000 workers
in November. The unemployment rate is forecast to hold at 5.0
percent.
"The current pace of job creation is twice that needed to
absorb growth in the working age population," Mark Zandi, chief
economist at Moody's Analytics, said in a statement. "The
economy is fast approaching full employment and will be there no
later than next summer."
Employment gains were relatively healthy also across
businesses when measured by size, with small employers adding
81,000 jobs, medium-sized companies adding 62,000 and large
businesses adding 74,000 workers. Within the large business
segment, companies with between 500 and 999 workers hired a
record 57,000 people in November, according to the report.
The services sector added 204,000 jobs, while
goods-producing companies hired 13,000 new workers.
The strength of the report contributed to a push higher in
bond yields as traders positioned for an ever-more-likely rate
hike by the Fed on Dec. 16. The 2-year U.S. Treasury note yield
, the most sensitive to Fed policy expectations, rose
to a session high above 0.94 percent.
Market-based measures of Fed policy expectations assign a
probability of 75 percent to the U.S. central bank raising
interest rates this month for the first time since June 2006,
according to the CME Group's FedWatch site.
(Reporting by Dan Burns; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)