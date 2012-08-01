NEW YORK Aug 1 The pace of job creation by U.S.
private employers slowed modestly in July to 163,000 new jobs,
though the gain still topped economists' expectations, a report
by a payrolls processor showed on Wednesday.
The figure from the ADP National Employment Report came in
well above forecasts for 120,000 jobs, but was down from June's
172,000 jobs. June was originally reported as 176,000.
The report is jointly developed with Macroeconomic Advisers
LLC.
U.S. stock index futures held gains immediately after
the data, while Treasuries extended losses and the
euro fell against the dollar.
"This is another resilient outcome. It does show that things
are chugging along and this is pretty respectable," said Sean
Incremona, economist at 4Cast Ltd in New York.
The ADP figures come ahead of the government's much more
comprehensive labor market report on Friday, which includes both
public and private sector employment.
That report is expected to show nonfarm payrolls rose by a
modest 100,000 last month, while the unemployment rate is seen
staying the same at 8.2 percent.
"The diversion between nonfarm payrolls is quite worrying
and this could do something to lift expectations if it's not
distorted by things like initial claims, which were volatile
throughout the month," said Incremona.
Economists often refer to the ADP report to fine-tune their
expectations for the payrolls numbers, though it is not always
accurate in predicting the outcome.