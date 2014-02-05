NEW YORK Feb 5 U.S. private employers added
175,000 jobs in January, the smallest gain since August as
wintry weather kept a lid on hiring, a report by a payrolls
processor showed on Wednesday.
Economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast the ADP National
Employment Report would show a gain of 180,000 jobs, with
estimates ranging from a low of 125,000 to a high of 210,000.
December's increase in jobs was revised down to 227,000 from
the initially reported 238,000. The report is jointly developed
with Moody's Analytics.
Small businesses, defined as having fewer than 50 employees,
showed the largest growth by business size, with 75,000 jobs
added. Medium businesses, with between 50 and 499 workers, added
66,000, while large companies, with more than 500 staff members,
added 34,000 positions, the report showed.
By sector, the services sector added 160,000 jobs, down from
an upwardly revised 177,000 in December, led by strength in the
professional and business services group, which added 49,000.
Goods-producing companies added just 16,000 positions after
an increase of 50,000 the month before. Manufacturers cut jobs,
with a decline of 12,000 after adding 16,000 positions in
December.
"Cold and stormy winter weather continued to weigh on the
job numbers," Moody's Analytics Chief Economist Mark Zandi said
in a statement accompanying the report. "Underlying job growth,
abstracting from the weather, remains sturdy. Gains are broad
based across industries and company sizes, the biggest exception
being manufacturing, which shed jobs, but that is not expected
to continue."
The ADP report comes two days ahead of the government's
nonfarm payroll report, a measure of the labor market that is
more comprehensive and includes both public- and private-sector
employment.
December's initial reading from ADP failed to foreshadow
accurately the Labor Department's report, which showed that just
74,000 jobs were created in December. That was the lowest job
creation total in nearly three years, but was largely blamed on
the month's bout of freezing weather across the country.
This time around, analysts are looking for the government
data to show that 185,000 jobs were created in January. The
entire increase is expected to be in the private sector; the
private payrolls forecast is also 185,000, according to a
Reuters survey.
"The outcome is a touch lower than expected but still above
our expectations for private payrolls to run at around 155,000,"
Annalisa Piazza, fixed income strategist at Newedge, wrote in a
comment following the report. "That said, today's outcome
represents the weakest ADP reading since August 2013 and it
points in the direction of some moderation of job creation at
the turn of the year."
Financial market reaction was subdued. Standard & Poor's 500
index e-mini futures briefly added to losses but quickly
retraced most of the move. U.S. stocks are expected to open
slightly lower.
In the bond markets, the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury
note dropped about 1 basis point following the
release of the ADP data to stand at about 2.61 percent, 2 basis
points lower on the day.
The dollar remained slightly lower against a basket of
currencies