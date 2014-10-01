(Adds comments, upcoming data)
NEW YORK Oct 1 U.S. private employers added
213,000 jobs in September, just above economists' expectations,
a report by a payrolls processor showed on Wednesday.
Economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast the ADP National
Employment Report would show a gain of 210,000 jobs.
"Job gains remain strong and steady," said Mark Zandi, chief
economist of Moody's Analytics, which co-develops the report.
"Especially encouraging most recently is the increasingly
broad base nature of those gains," he said in a press release.
"Nearly all industries and companies of all sizes are adding
consistently to payrolls."
The numbers came ahead of September data on the U.S.
manufacturing sector, with separate reports due at 9:45 a.m. EDT
(1345 GMT) and 10 a.m. (1400 GMT), and a reading on construction
spending due also at 10 a.m.
In the ADP report, August private payrolls were revised down
to 202,000 from the previously reported 204,000. September was
the sixth consecutive month the figure came in above 200,000.
"It's still suggesting the job market is improving but there
is still a lot of slack remaining," said Scott Brown, chief
economist at Raymond James in St. Petersburg, Florida.
"It doesn't add a lot to expectations for Friday's payroll
number."
The ADP figures come ahead of the government's more
comprehensive payrolls report due Friday, which includes both
public and private sector employment. That report is expected to
show the U.S. economy added 215,000 jobs last month.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos and Richard Leong; Editing by
Meredith Mazzilli)