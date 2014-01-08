NEW YORK Jan 8 U.S. private employers added
238,000 jobs in December, more than expected and the best read
in 13 months, a report by a payrolls processor showed on
Wednesday.
Economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast the ADP National
Employment Report would show a gain of 200,000 jobs, with
estimates ranging from a low of 170,000 to a high of 240,000.
November's increase in jobs was revised to 229,000 from the
initially reported 215,000. The report is jointly developed with
Moody's Analytics.
The ADP report comes two days ahead of the government's
nonfarm payroll report, a measure of the labor market that is
more comprehensive and includes both public and private sector
employment. Analysts are looking for 196,000 jobs to have been
added in December, along with a rise in private payrolls of
195,000. Both numbers would represent slight declines from
November.