NEW YORK, March 6 The U.S. oil and gas sector
bled away more jobs last month as sustained low oil prices
forced energy producers to reduce spending, suggesting that
further pain may be ahead for the struggling industry.
A roughly 50 percent drop in oil prices since June
has pummeled the U.S. oil sector, prompting a quick drop in
activity. The number of oil rigs active in the United States has
fallen 40 percent since October.
The mining sector of the workforce, which includes oil and
gas workers, fell by 9,300 to 844,500 last month, according to
the Labor Department's February payrolls report on Friday,
driven by a fall in oil and gas drilling activity.
The losses added to a 5,800 drop in January.
Jobs in the oil extraction sub-sector, which includes rig
workers, dropped 1,100 to 198,300, adding to a 1,800 drop in
January. Support activities for mining, which includes oil and
gas workers, fell 7,400.
That made the energy sector a rare black mark in the jobs
report, which showed nonfarm payrolls soaring 295,000 last
month, beating expectations, and the jobless rate falling to a
more than 6-1/2-year low of 5.5 percent.
Job losses in the oil and gas sector have been relatively
modest since June, in part due the lag between falling crude
prices and job cuts. But the last two months suggest the speed
of the cuts may be increasing as prices remain depressed.
Past slowdowns suggest it takes time for job cuts to
materialize. In 2008, during the financial crisis, jobs in the
oil and gas extraction sector did not begin to fall until
December, five months into the oil price slide. But once the
rout started, it lasted for a year, wiping out over 50,000 jobs.
The signs are bleak. Oil drilling firms including
Schlumberger, Halliburton and Baker Hughes
already have announced plans to lay off ten of thousands
of workers worldwide this year.
(Reporting by Edward McAllister; Editing by Paul Simao)