WASHINGTON, March 6 U.S. employment accelerated in February and the jobless rate fell to 5.5 percent, signs that could encourage the Federal Reserve to consider hiking interest rates in June.

Nonfarm payrolls rose 295,000 last month after downwardly revised 239,000 gain in January, the Labor Department said on Friday. The unemployment rate was at 5.7 percent in January. (Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)