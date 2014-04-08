(Adds details, analyst comments)
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, April 8 U.S. job openings jumped to
their highest in six years in February and there was a
significant decline in layoffs, more signs of a steadily
improving labor market.
Job openings, a measure of labor demand, increased 299,000
to a seasonally adjusted 4.17 million, the Labor Department said
in its monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey on
Tuesday. That was the highest level since January 2008.
Hiring advanced 1.6 percent and layoffs tumbled 4.9 percent.
Even more encouraging, more people are quitting their jobs, a
sign of confidence in the labor market.
"The report is upbeat and dovetails with the improved
February and March payroll data," said Ray Stone, an economist
at Stone & McCarthy Research Associates in Princeton, New
Jersey. "The improvement in job openings foreshadows somewhat
faster payroll growth in the months immediately ahead."
Job growth averaged about 195,000 per month in February and
March, with the unemployment rate holding at near a five year
low of 6.7 percent over that period.
The report is one of the indicators being closely watched by
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen and other policymakers at the
U.S. central bank to gauge the health of the jobs market.
With job openings rising and unemployment trending lower,
the number of unemployed job seekers per open job tumbled to
2.50 in February, the lowest level since July 2008. This ratio
was at 2.64 in January.
"This is almost exactly the average seen from 2002 to 2004,
a period over which the unemployment rate averaged 5.8 percent,"
said Cooper Howes, an economist at Barclays in New York.
"This suggests that there is little slack remaining in labor
markets and that future wage growth will be stronger than it was
at similar levels of the unemployment rate during past cycles."
There is growing concern among economists that the Fed might
be overstating the slack in the labor market, with measures such
as the short-term unemployment rate having fallen sharply and
the decline in the labor force being more structural in nature.
As such, the central bank might be too slow to start raising
benchmark interest rates, which it slashed to a record low of
zero to 0.25 percent in December 2008 as it battled the worst
recession since the 1930s, they say.
According to Stone, an analysis of the relationship between
job openings and the unemployment rate, the so-called Beveridge
Curve, suggested an increase in structural unemployment.
The evidence of a skills mismatch, in which job seekers do
not have the right skills for the positions available, could
mean the Fed's expectation that the unemployment rate could be
pushed down to between 5.2 and 5.6 percent without sparking a
inflationary rise in wages is too low.
"It may be that with the 6.7 percent unemployment rate that
we had in both February and March we are closer to their
long-run objective than they think they are," said Stone. "The
employment gap may be closed sooner than if the unemployment
rate has to drop to 5.6 percent."
In February, job openings increased in professional and
business services and trade, transportation, and utilities.
Hiring was led by strong gains in business and professional
services, construction and education and health services.
