By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, May 8 The number of Americans filing
new claims for unemployment benefits fell more than expected
last week, indicating the labor market was strengthening despite
a run-up in applications in prior weeks.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits declined
26,000 to a seasonally adjusted 319,000 for the week ended May
3, the Labor Department said on Thursday.
The decline snapped three straight weeks of increases that
were driven by difficulties adjusting data during the Easter and
Passover holidays and school spring breaks, which fall on
different calendar days every year.
"Claims, in conjunction with (last) Friday's employment
number, show that we continue to see an incremental improvement
in the labor market," said Ron Sanchez, director of fixed income
strategies at Fiduciary Trust Company International in New York.
Economists had forecast first-time applications for jobless
benefits falling to 325,000 last week.
The four-week moving average for new claims, considered a
better measure of underlying labor market conditions as it irons
out week-to-week volatility, rose 4,500 to 324,750. It remained
at levels consistent with an improving labor market.
U.S. stocks were trading higher, while the dollar firmed
against a basket of currencies. Prices for U.S. government debt
were marginally up.
LABOR MARKET FIRMING
The labor market is firming with employment growth averaging
more than 200,000 jobs per month in the first four months of the
year. Employers in April added 288,000 jobs to their payrolls,
the most since January 2012.
The unemployment rate dropped to 6.3 percent last month,
compared to 6.7 percent at the end of 2013. The decline has also
been aided by people dropping out of the labor force.
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said on Wednesday
conditions in the labor market had improved "appreciably," but
she added they remained still far from satisfactory.
The U.S. central bank has been scaling back its monetary
stimulus and is expected to conclude its monthly bond-buying
program by the end of 2014. But the Fed is not expected to start
raising overnight interest rates, currently near zero, before
the second half of 2015.
Economists said starting May with a downward trajectory in
claims raised the chances of another month of job gains above
the 200,000 threshold.
"In fact, we expect the level of filings to fall back to the
300,000 mark within the next few weeks, which will be broadly
consistent with the economy creating jobs in the 200,000 to
225,000 range on a sustained basis," said Millan Mulraine,
deputy chief economist at TD Securities in New York.
The claims report showed the number of people still
receiving benefits after an initial week of aid fell 76,000 to
2.69 million in the week ended April 26. The unemployment rate
for people receiving jobless benefits fell one-tenth of a
percentage point to 2 percent during the same period.
It had been bouncing around 2.2 percent since last August
and covers people unemployed for less than 26 weeks.
"The drop suggests that the trend in the short-term
unemployment rate continues to be downwards," said John Ryding,
chief economist at RDQ Economics in New York.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Paul Simao)