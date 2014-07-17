(Adds background, details from the report)
By Jason Lange
WASHINGTON, July 17 The White House said on
Thursday it expects America's strengthening economy will
temporarily halt the troubling decline in the share of workers
who have jobs or are looking for one.
Policymakers and investors are closely following this
measure of the population's engagement with working life for two
main reasons.
First, if the labor force participation rate continued to
decline sharply as it has since the 2007-09 recession, it could
mean higher rates of inflation lurk around the corner and will
require the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates soon.
At just under 63 percent, the participation rate has dropped
to its lowest levels since the 1970s.
Economists at the White House, however, said their analysis
of labor market history suggested much of the recent decline in
the rate was because a weak economy had led out-of-work
Americans to put off their jobs hunts.
"As the economy continues to return to full employment, this
cyclical factor will continue to dissipate," the Council of
Economic Advisers said in a report. "The participation rate is
likely to be roughly stable in the near term."
In this regard, the White House view aligns with that of Fed
Chair Janet Yellen, who was picked by President Barack Obama
last year to head the U.S. central bank.
Yellen also expects workers to reenter the labor force as
the economy plods back to health. The extra people seeking jobs
could reduce any upward pressure on wages and thus inflation,
giving Yellen breathing room before she has to raise rates. Many
economists expect the first rate hikes will come next year. Low
rates of inflation could set back the timing.
The second reason to care about the labor force
participation rate is that its long-term decline could have
troubling implications for the U.S. economy's underlying health.
A major aspect of the decline is due to the country's aging.
A fall in birthrates mean society will gray for decades to come,
stressing the government's ability to pay pensions and medical
care.
Another worrisome factor is the relatively mysterious
60-year decline in labor force participation among so-called
prime age workers, particularly men aged 25-54. Economists
theorize the decline is due to a tougher labor market for
workers displaced by technological advances and foreign
competition.
These longer-term trends are why the White House sees the
participation rate resuming its decline after the economy fully
recovers from the recession.
Smaller growth in the supply of labor implies weaker
economic growth potential, and the White House said the best
hopes of countering this could lie in policies that would foster
more immigration or make it easier for women to work after
having children.
"Absent changes in policies, a meaningful increase in the
participation rate from current rates appears unlikely," the
report said.
(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Andrea Ricci)