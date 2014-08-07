* Weekly jobless claims fall to 289,000
* Four-week average lowest since 2006
(Adds details, background)
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, Aug 7 The number of Americans filing
new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last
week, pointing to a further strengthening of labor market
conditions.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits decreased by
14,000 to a seasonally adjusted 289,000 for the week ended Aug.
2, the Labor Department said on Thursday.
The prior week's claims were revised to show 1,000 more
applications received than previously reported.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast claims rising to
305,000 for the week ended Aug. 2. Volatility related to the
summer automobile plant shutdowns for retooling pushed claims to
a 14-year low in July.
Most of that volatility has worked its way through the data.
The four-week average of claims, considered a better measure of
labor market trends as it irons out week-to-week volatility,
fell 4,000 to 293,500, the lowest level since February 2006.
A Labor Department analyst said there were no special
factors influencing the state level data.
"The underlying trend seems to be improvement in payrolls.
The slower pace of claims would be consistent with that," said
Stephen Stanley, chief economist at Pierpont Securities in
Stamford, Connecticut.
U.S. stock index futures held gains, while prices of U.S.
Treasuries turned flat, paring earlier gains, after the claims
data. The U.S. dollar was trading higher against the euro.
Claims are now at levels where the scope for further
declines is limited as the labor market normalizes. As such,
hiring will need to pick up significantly for job growth to
accelerate.
The slow pace of layoffs as well as steady hiring are
helping to strengthen labor market conditions, fanning
speculation of an early interest rate increase from the Federal
Reserve.
But with the ranks of the long-term unemployed, discouraged
job seekers and part-time workers still large, the U.S. central
bank has given little indication it is in a hurry to lift its
benchmark interest rate, which it has kept near zero since
December 2008.
Fed officials last month acknowledged the improvement in
labor market conditions, but said "significant underutilization
of labor resources" remained.
Nonfarm payrolls increased by 209,000 in July, marking the
sixth straight month that employment expanded by more than
200,000, a stretch last seen in 1997. The unemployment rate rose
one-tenth of a percentage point to 6.2 percent as more people
entered the labor force in search of work.
Thursday's jobless claims report showed the number of people
still receiving benefits after an initial week of aid dropped by
24,000 to 2.52 million in the week ended July 26.
The unemployment rate for people receiving jobless benefits
was 1.9 percent for the fourth week in a row.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Additional reporting by Richard
Leong in New York; Editing by Paul Simao)