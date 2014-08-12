WASHINGTON Aug 12 U.S. job openings increased
to their highest level in more than 13 years in June and hiring
picked up, pointing to some reduction of slack in the labor
market.
Job openings, a measure of labor demand, increased to a
seasonally adjusted 4.67 million, the Labor Department said in
its monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey on Tuesday.
That was the highest level since February 2001.
Hiring, which is being closely being watched for signs of a
pick-up in job growth, rose to its highest level since February
2008. Much of the increase in employment growth has been driven
by a sharp decline in the pace of layoffs.
The report is one of the indicators being closely watched by
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen and other policymakers at the
U.S. central bank.
The rise in job openings and hiring in June could fan
speculation on the timing of the first interest rate increase
from the Fed.
"The trajectory in improvement in the labor market we have
seen continues. The question is whether we have more traction
going into the second half of the year," said Sam Bullard,
senior economist at Wells Fargo Securities in Charlotte, North
Carolina.
(Reporting By Lucia Mutikani; Additional reporting by Richard
Leong in New York; Editing by Paul Simao)