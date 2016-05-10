WASHINGTON May 10 U.S. job openings increased
in March and employers appeared to have trouble filling
openings, indicating the labor market remains fairly robust
despite April's slowdown in employment gains.
Job openings, a measure of labor demand, increased 149,000
to a seasonally adjusted 5.8 million, the Labor Department said
on Tuesday. The increase lifted the jobs openings rate to 3.9
percent from 3.8 percent in February.
Hiring, however, fell to 5.3 million from 5.5 million in
February, suggesting employers are probably not finding
qualified workers for the open positions. The hiring rate
slipped to 3.7 percent from 3.8 percent in March.
The monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or
JOLTS, is one of the job market metrics on Federal Reserve Chair
Janet Yellen's so-called dashboard.
