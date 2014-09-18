Japan's Nikkei scales one-month peak as yen slips
TOKYO, April 26 Japan's Nikkei share average ended at a one-month peak on Wednesday, buoyed by a weaker yen and record high for the Nasdaq Composite.
WASHINGTON, Sept 18 The U.S. economy likely created 7,000 more jobs in the 12 months through March than previously estimated, the Labor Department said on Thursday.
The reading is a preliminary estimate of the department's annual "benchmark" revision to closely watched payrolls data.
Once a year, the government compares its non-farm payrolls data, based on monthly surveys of a sample of employers, with a much more complete database of unemployment insurance tax records.
A final benchmark revision will be released in February along with the department's report on employment in January. Government statisticians will use the final benchmark count to revise payroll data for months both prior to and after March. (Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
LONDON, April 26 Germany's benchmark 10-year government bond yield rose to fresh one-month highs on Wednesday, pushing higher a day after Reuters reported that ECB policymakers see scope for sending a small signal in June towards reducing monetary stimulus.