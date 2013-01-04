BRIEF-Virtu Financial announces pricing of $1.15 bln loan, $500 mln notes
* Virtu Financial Inc announces pricing of $1,150.0 million first lien term loan and $500.0 million senior secured second lien notes due 2022
WASHINGTON Jan 4 The drama surrounding talks to avoid sharp government spending cuts and increases in taxes had not impacted U.S. employment in December, Labor Secretary Hilda Solis said on Friday, adding that the jobs market continues to heal.
"I did not see a dramatic impact in this jobs report, if you look at the unemployment rate, it stayed about the same," Solis told CNBC.
Employers added 155,000 jobs to their payrolls in December, a slowdown from November's count of 161,000. The unemployment rate held steady at 7.8 percent.
* Virtu Financial Inc announces pricing of $1,150.0 million first lien term loan and $500.0 million senior secured second lien notes due 2022
* FEDERAL SIGNAL CORP - executed a first amendment to amended and restated credit agreement - sec filing