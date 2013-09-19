WASHINGTON, Sept 19 U.S. home resales hit a
6-1/2 year high in August, signaling continued strength in the
housing market recovery, which has helped shore up the economy
by bolstering household finances and supporting consumer
spending.
The National Association of Realtors said on Thursday
existing home sales increased 1.7 percent to an annual rate of
5.48 million units last month, the highest level since February
2007 when property values began to decline after the sector's
boom and bust.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected home resales to
rise to a 5.25 million-unit rate.
Lawrence Yun, NAR chief economist, said the housing market
may be experiencing a temporary peak as would-be buyers sitting
on the fence are pushed to close deals ahead of likely price and
borrowing cost increases.