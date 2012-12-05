WASHINGTON Dec 5 New orders received by U.S.
factories unexpectedly rose in October as demand for motor
vehicles and a range of other goods offset a slump in defense
and civilian aircraft orders, a hopeful sign for the
manufacturing sector.
The Commerce Department said orders for factory goods
increased 0.8 percent after a revised 4.5 percent rise in
September. It was the second straight month of gains and beat
economists' expectations for a flat reading.
Factory orders were previously reported to have jumped 4.8
percent in September.
Manufacturing, the pillar of the recovery from the 2007-09
recession, has lost momentum in recent months as fears of the
"fiscal cliff" and slowing global demand slammed the economy.
There are worries that a wave of tax increases and sharp
cuts in government spending early next year could suck $600
billion from the economy and push it into recession unless the
Obama administration and the U.S. Congress can agree on a less
painful plan to cut the budget deficits.
October's factory orders suggested that manufacturing was
not heading for a hard landing, even though factories are
struggling to regain momentum.
The Institute for Supply Management said on Monday its index
of national manufacturing activity dropped last month to its
lowest level since July 2009 when the economy was starting to
emerge out of recession.
The Commerce Department report showed orders for
transportation equipment fell 2.3 percent in October on weak
civilian and defense aircraft. Orders for motor vehicles and
parts rose 3.0 percent.
Factory goods orders excluding transportation rose 1.3
percent after advancing 1.2 percent in September.
Unfilled orders at U.S. factories rose 0.3 percent in
October after increasing 0.1 percent the prior month. Shipments
of factory goods increased 0.4 percent after rising 0.7 percent
the prior month, while inventories edged up 0.1 percent.
The department said orders for durable goods, manufactured
products expected to last three years or more, rose 0.5 percent
instead of being flat as reported last week.
Durable goods orders excluding transportation were up 1.8
percent in October instead of up 1.5 percent. Orders for
non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft -- seen as a
measure of business confidence and spending plans -- increased
2.9 percent in October instead of the previously reported 1.7
percent increase.