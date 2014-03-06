WASHINGTON, March 6 New orders for U.S. factory
goods fell more than expected in January and shipments also
slipped, adding to signs of a recent slowdown in manufacturing
activity.
The Commerce Department said on Thursday new orders for
manufactured goods declined 0.7 percent. December's orders were
revised to show a 2.0 percent drop instead of the previously
reported 1.5 percent fall.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast new orders
received by factories slipping 0.4 percent. Shipments of new
orders fell for a second month in January.
Factory activity is cooling as businesses place fewer orders
while working through stocks of unsold goods. Unseasonably cold
weather, which has weighed on activity ranging from home
building to hiring, is also a drag on manufacturing.
Factory orders fell across most categories, with big
declines in transportation, primary metals and electrical
equipment, appliances and components. Orders for machinery also
fell.
Orders excluding the volatile transportation category rose
0.2 percent, reflecting gains in defense capital goods and in
computers and electronic products.
The department also said orders for durable goods,
manufactured products expected to last three years or more, fell
1.0 percent as reported last month. Durable goods orders
excluding transportation were up 1.1 percent as previously
reported.
Orders for non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft -
seen as a measure of business confidence and spending plans -
increased 1.5 percent rather than the previously reported 1.7
percent advance.