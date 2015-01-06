WASHINGTON Jan 6 New orders for U.S. factory
goods fell for a fourth straight month in November, pointing to
a slowdown in manufacturing activity and overall economic
growth.
The Commerce Department said on Tuesday new orders for
manufactured goods dropped 0.7 percent after an unrevised 0.7
percent fall in October.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast new orders
received by factories falling 0.5 percent.
Manufacturing is cooling after robust growth in the third
quarter, in part because of a sluggish global economy. Slowing
growth in China and the euro zone, as well as a recession in
Japan are crimping demand for U.S. manufactured goods.
Factory activity has also been hampered by a labor dispute
at the nation's West Coast ports, which has hit deliveries and
curbed inventory accumulation. A survey last Friday showed a
manufacturing sector gauge hit a six-month low in December.
But with domestic demand picking up, any slowdown in
manufacturing is likely to be temporary.
In November, factory orders excluding the volatile
transportation category fell 0.6 percent as demand declined
almost across the board. That followed a 1.5 percent drop in
October.
Inventories edged up 0.1 percent in November, while
shipments fell 0.6 percent, likely reflecting delays moving
goods at the West Coast ports. The inventories-to-shipments
ratio was 1.32, unchanged from October.
Unfilled orders at factories rose 0.4 percent. Order
backlogs have increased in 19 of the last 20 months, showing
underlying strength in manufacturing.
The Commerce Department also said orders for durable goods,
manufactured products expected to last three years or more, fell
0.9 percent instead of the 0.7 percent drop reported last month.
Another big drop in the value of shipped petroleum products,
reflecting declining crude oil prices, saw non-durable goods
orders falling 0.5 percent in November after dropping 1.6
percent in October.
Orders for non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft -
seen as a measure of business confidence and spending plans -
fell 0.5 percent instead of being flat as previously reported.
