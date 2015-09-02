WASHINGTON, Sept 2 New orders for U.S. factory
goods rose for a second straight month in July on strong demand
for automobiles, which could help to keep manufacturing
supported as it deals with a strong dollar and softening global
demand.
The Commerce Department said on Wednesday new orders for
manufactured goods increased 0.4 percent after an upwardly
revised 2.2 percent rise in June.
Factory activity has been hobbled by a strong dollar and
spending cuts in the energy sector after last year's sharp
plunge in crude oil prices. Tepid global demand is also hurting
manufacturing, which accounts for about 12 percent of the
domestic economy.
A report on Tuesday showed the manufacturing industry braked
to a more than two-year low in August, with some economists
blaming the slowdown on the recent global stock market sell-off.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast factory orders
rising 0.9 percent in July after a previously reported 1.8
percent increase in June.
The dollar has gained 16.8 percent against the currencies of
the United States' main trading partners since June 2014, which
has undercut export growth and weighed on the profits of
multinationals.
Orders for transportation equipment rose 5.5 percent in July
as bookings for motor vehicles and parts increased 4.0 percent,
the largest gain in a year. Orders for automobiles are likely to
remain strong after sales surged in August.
In July, there were increases in orders for machinery,
electrical equipment, appliances and components, and computers
and electronic products.
The Commerce Department also said orders for non-defense
capital goods excluding aircraft - seen as a measure of business
confidence and spending plans - increased 2.1 percent instead of
the 2.2 percent rise reported last month.
Shipments of these so-called core capital goods, which are
used to calculate business equipment spending in the gross
domestic product report, increased 0.6 percent in July,
unchanged from last month's estimate.
Inventories of factory goods slipped 0.1 percent after three
straight months of gains. That left the inventories-to-shipments
ratio at a lofty 1.35, unchanged from June.
That suggests manufacturers might be sitting on a pile of
unwanted goods, which could hurt production and weigh on growth
in the coming quarters. Unfilled orders at factories rose 0.2
percent, increasing for a second straight month.
(Reporting By Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci)