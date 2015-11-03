WASHINGTON Nov 3 New orders for U.S. factory
goods fell for a second straight month in September as the
manufacturing sector continues to struggle under the weight of a
strong dollar and deep spending cuts by energy companies.
The Commerce Department said on Tuesday new orders for
manufactured goods declined 1.0 percent after a downwardly
revised 2.1 percent drop in August.
Factory activity, which accounts for about 12 percent of the
economy, is also being constrained by efforts by businesses to
reduce an inventory overhang and tepid global demand. But the
worst could be over for the sector after a report on Monday
showed new orders rose in October for the first time since July.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast factory orders
falling 0.9 percent in September after a previously reported 1.7
percent decline in August.
The dollar has gained 16.8 percent against the currencies of
the United States' main trading partners since June 2014, which
has undercut export growth and weighed on the profits of
multinationals.
Orders for transportation equipment fell 3.1 percent in
September, largely reflecting a drop in aircraft orders. Motor
vehicle production remains a bright spot in manufacturing, with
orders for automobiles and parts rising 1.5 percent in
September.
The Commerce Department also said orders for non-defense
capital goods excluding aircraft - seen as a measure of business
confidence and spending plans - slipped 0.1 percent instead of
the 0.3 percent drop reported last month. This also supports the
view that the worst of the manufacturing slump might be over.
Shipments of these so-called core capital goods, which are
used to calculate business equipment spending in the gross
domestic product report, increased 0.5 percent in September as
reported last month.
Inventories of factory goods fell 0.4 percent after a
similar drop in August, also an encouraging sign for the sector.
That left the inventories-to-shipments ratio unchanged at a
still lofty 1.35.
Unfilled orders at factories fell for a second straight
month.
