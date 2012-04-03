* Durable goods orders revised to up 2.4 pct
* Business spending on capital goods revised to up 1.7 pct
WASHINGTON, April 3 New orders for U.S. factory
goods rebounded in February and firms increased orders for
capital goods, suggesting manufacturing held on to some momentum
early in the year.
The Commerce Department said on Tuesday new orders for
manufactured goods rose 1.3 percent, just below the 1.5 percent
gain expected by private forecasters in a Reuters poll.
Growth in the U.S. economy likely slowed in the first
quarter as weaker restocking of companies' shelves kept
factories less busy.
Also weighing on factories, m any economists think the
expiration of some tax breaks on capital spending at the end of
2011 led businesses to bring forward investments.
Indeed, January's decline was revised downward to 1.1
percent from a previously reported fall of 1 percent.
But February's gain was nearly as high as the 1.4 percent
rise in orders in December. Factory orders have now risen in
three of the last four months.
New orders for durable goods - long lasting products from
toasters to airplanes - rose 2.4 percent in February. That was
higher than the government's initial estimate of a 2.2 percent
increase.
U.S. stocks opened marginally higher, while government debt
prices rose. Financial markets were awaiting release of minutes
from the Federal Reserve's policy meeting last month. The dollar
rose against the yen, but was little changed versus the euro.
Orders for non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft - a
closely watched category because it is taken as a sign of
businesses' future spending plans - rose 1.7 percent in
February. That was a bigger increase than 1.2 percent gain
reported in a preliminary estimate.
Shipments for this category climbed 1.4 percent.
Business spending and manufacturing have been drivers of the
recovery since the 2007-2009 recession.