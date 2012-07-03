WASHINGTON, July 3 New orders for U.S. factory goods rose more than expected in May, a hopeful sign for U.S. manufacturers who have appeared more vulnerable to Europe's festering debt crisis.

The Commerce Department said on Tuesday new orders for manufactured goods rose 0.7 percent during the month.

Economists had forecast orders rising 0.2 percent, and U.S. stocks modestly added to gains following the data's publication.

The report showed broad gains across industries making everything from machinery and appliances to cars and planes.

Still, the trend in U.S. manufacturing has appeared softer and has added to concerns the economic recovery is losing steam.

"Overseas orders in Europe and China are starting to be canceled. Their problems are filtering into the U.S. economy," said Stan Shipley, an economist and bond strategist at ISI International Strategy & Investment in New York.

New factory orders have declined in three of the five months through May, and the government on Tuesday revised its estimate for April to show a slightly sharper 0.7 percent drop.

On Monday, the private Institute for Supply Management said activity in the manufacturing sector contracted in June for the first time in nearly three years. The ISM's exports index fell sharply, suggesting Europe's crisis-fueled economic woes were lapping up on the shores of American manufacturing.

Factories have been a major ingredient of the United States' recovery from the 2007-2009 recession.

The Commerce Department report showed new orders outside transportation rose 0.4 percent, with machinery up 4.2 percent and orders for household appliances up 2.0 percent.

New orders for computers and electronics, however, declined 0.1 percent.

Orders for non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft - seen as a measure of business confidence and spending plans - increased 2.1 percent in May.