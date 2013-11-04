* New orders for core capital goods down 1.3 pct in Sept
* Data suggests business trimmed investment plans
WASHINGTON Nov 4 Orders for a wide range of
U.S.-made capital goods sank more than previously estimated in
September, a sign companies cut their investment plans sharply
as Washington hurtled to the brink of default.
New orders of non-military capital goods other than
aircraft, an indicator of business spending plans, fell 1.3
percent during the month, the Commerce Department said on
Monday.
The data suggests businesses may have shut their wallets as
a political impasse threatened to lead the government to miss
payments on its obligations, and could give the Federal Reserve
more reason to leave its bond-buying stimulus program at full
throttle for the rest of 2013.
Previously, the government had estimated that the gauge of
business spending plans dropped 1.1 percent in September.
"It implies pretty lackluster growth," said Scott Brown,
chief economist at Raymond James in St. Petersburg, Florida.
"This could be further justification for the Fed to stay the
course."
At the same time, other data have suggested factory activity
accelerated in October despite the political standoff between
President Barack Obama and congressional Republicans.
On Friday, the Institute for Supply Management said U.S.
manufacturing sector expanded at its fastest pace in more than
two years in October.
Monday's data showed a surge in volatile aircraft orders
helped push overall orders of factory goods to rise 1.7 percent,
in line with the expectations of economists polled by Reuters.
The data appeared to have little impact on sentiment on Wall
Street. U.S. stocks edged higher, as did prices for U.S.
government debt, with investors looking ahead to more
significant data releases later in the week.
The government impasse was eventually resolved in October,
though not before a partial government shutdown left hundreds of
thousands of people out of work for weeks and also delayed the
release of a slew of economic data, including Monday's data on
factory orders.
The report showed overall new orders for factory goods
slipped 0.1 percent in August.
Shipments for the core capital goods category, which strips
out aircraft and military wares and also directly feeds into the
Commerce Department's calculations of economic growth, fell 0.2
percent in September.