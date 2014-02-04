* Factory orders fall 1.5 percent in December
* Orders excluding transportation rise 0.2 percent
* Business spending plans not as weak as first thought
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, Feb 4 New orders for U.S. factory
goods outside of the volatile transportation sector rose for a
third straight month in December, easing concerns of an abrupt
slowdown in manufacturing activity.
The Commerce Department said on Tuesday that
non-transportation orders gained 0.2 percent last month after
rising 0.3 percent in November and 0.1 percent in October.
The gain suggested the factory sector was positioned to
withstand what appears to be partly a weather-related slowdown.
A report on Monday showed factory activity dived to an
eight-month low in January, spooking investors.
"Manufacturing will expand at roughly the same pace as the
overall economy in 2014," said Gus Faucher, a senior economist
at PNC Financial Services in Pittsburgh. "Consumers are
gradually increasing their spending, business investment is
picking back up again, supporting spending on capital goods."
Overall factory orders, however, dropped 1.5 percent, the
largest fall since July, weighed down by a plunge in bookings
for transportation equipment. New orders increased 1.5 percent
in November and economists had expected a 1.7 percent drop.
Transportation orders are notoriously volatile, and
economists frequently strip them out to get a better view of
underlying trends.
New orders for transportation equipment tumbled 9.7 percent
last month, the largest drop since July, after increasing 8.1
percent in November. Non-defense aircraft and parts orders fell
17.5 percent, while orders for motor vehicles fell by 1.5
percent, the most in five months.
Helping to take the sting out of the decline, orders for
non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft - seen as a measure
of business confidence and spending plans - fell only 0.6
percent, less than half of what the government said last week.
Order backlogs also continued their steady rise, reaching
their highest level since the government started tracking them
in 1992.
"Today's report shows slightly less weakness in the
underlying trend," said Tim Quinlan, an economist at Wells Fargo
Securities in Charlotte, North Carolina.
SLOWDOWN FEARS
The report on Monday from the Institute for Supply
Management had shown the largest drop in orders in more than 30
years. That helped ignite fears of a cooling in manufacturing
and hit stocks hard. The sector makes up about 12 percent of the
economy and has been one of the main pillars of growth.
Economists said the ISM data, which is based on a sentiment
survey, had been running very strong relative to so-called hard
data such as industrial production and the government's gauge of
orders.
The latest data helped narrow that gap, while showing the
sector still poised for expansion, Quinlan said.
"Growth continues at a moderate pace, underscored by the
recent trend of core orders," he said.
Factory output grew at its fastest rate in nearly two years
in the fourth quarter and some slowdown is expected this quarter
as businesses hold the line on inventories after rapidly
accumulating stocks in the second half of last year.
That will help hold back economic growth after a brisk 3.7
percent annual pace of expansion in the last half of 2013.
There is little sign, however, that an inventory correction
is looming. In December, inventories at the nation's factories
increased 0.5 percent after nudging up 0.1 percent in November.
"Though inventory investment contributed importantly to GDP
growth in 2013, there is no evidence that inventory accumulation
in the factory sector has been excessive as the
inventory-to-shipment ratio has essentially been flat over the
last two and a half years," said John Ryding, chief economist at
RDQ Economics in New York.
The inventory-to-shipment-ratio was a still-lean 1.29 in
December, up from 1.28 in November.