NEW YORK Aug 15 Growth in New York state's
manufacturing sector slowed slightly this month but the pace of
hiring hit a one-year high and companies' outlook for the future
brightened, a report from the New York Federal Reserve showed on
Thursday.
The New York Fed's "Empire State" general business
conditions index fell to 8.24 from 9.46 in July, shy of
economists' forecast of 10.00. A reading above zero indicates
expansion.
A slackening in demand in August helped account for the
modest slowdown, with the new orders index slipping to 0.27 from
3.77 the previous month. Shipments fell to 1.47 from 8.96 and
inventories moved up to minus 3.61 from minus 6.52.
But labor market conditions improved, with the index for the
number of employees climbing to a one-year high of 10.84 from
3.26. The average employee workweek index jumped to 4.82 from
minus 7.61.
Firms were also optimistic about the future. The index of
six-month business conditions rose to 37.39 in August, the
highest since April of 2012. It stood at 32.01 in July.
The survey of manufacturing plants in the state is one of
the earliest monthly guideposts to U.S. factory conditions.