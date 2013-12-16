NEW YORK Dec 16 New York state's manufacturing
sector rebounded slightly in December from its weakest level in
six months while the region's business outlook stayed relatively
upbeat, a report from the New York Federal Reserve released on
Monday showed.
The New York Fed's "Empire State" general business
conditions index edged back into positive territory at 0.98 from
minus 2.21 in November. It fell short of the 4.75 reading
forecast among economists polled by Reuters.
A reading above zero indicates expansion.
The regional Fed's indicator signaled some improvement in
current business activity but labor conditions remained weak.
On the other hand, the New York Fed said its forward gauges
stayed "fairly optimistic."
The new orders index was less negative at minus 3.54
compared with minus 5.53 in November, while the shipment
component turned positive at 7.66 from minus 0.53 last month.
Labor market conditions remained tepid, with the index for
the number of employees stuck at zero for a second straight
month. The average employee workweek index dropped to minus
10.84 from minus 5.26 in November.
The report's outlook indicators pulled back from November's
levels but held near their recent peaks. The index of six-month
business conditions retreated to 35.72 from 37.51.
The survey of manufacturing plants in the state is one of
the earliest monthly guideposts to U.S. factory conditions.