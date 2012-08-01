NEW YORK The Federal Reserve on Wednesday said the U.S. economic recovery had lost momentum so far this year, but stopped short of offering new monetary stimulus even as it signaled further bond buys could be in store.

JIM RUSSELL, CHIEF EQUITY STRATEGIST, U.S. BANK WEALTH MANAGEMENT, CINCINNATI

"Most market participants did not expect the Fed to be especially active today. This was pretty much right down Broadway.

"There's really not much change in today's statement relative to other statements we've seen recently."

"The big fireworks are tomorrow, with the statement from the European Central Bank. The ECB indicated they would do 'whatever it takes' to save the euro, which does indicate a powerful, swift action with scale. Anything short of that will represent a disappointment to the capital markets."

MICHAEL CHANG, INTEREST RATE STRATEGIST, CREDIT SUISSE, NEW YORK

"The fact that there was nothing new announced wasn't a total surprise. There was some pricing for QE3 or cutting the IOER, but we thought it's more likely to happen in September's meeting and we don't think an IOER reduction is going to happen. We are seeing some Treasuries selling off and a flattening in the curve. Going forward I think we'll see further flattening in the long end."

RICHARD FRANULOVICH, SENIOR CURRENCY STRATEGIST, WESTPAC, NEW YORK

"The statement clearly had a dovish bias, with the Fed saying that the U.S. economy is decelerating and it seemed like there is some stimulus action in the works. But overall it was less dovish than the market had hoped. Again, there were very few details on further Fed action. So I think that's why the dollar rallied."

WILLIAM LARKIN, FIXED INCOME PORTFOLIO MANAGER AT CABOT MONEY MANAGEMENT, SALEM, MASS

"They're basically focusing on new economic data going forward. They clarified that there is a soft patch and they're aware of it, but they haven't said they're doing anything new.

"The stock market was looking for more. This just basically puts them on the sidelines, which I think bond market participants expected."

MICHAEL SHELDON, CHIEF MARKET STRATEGIST, RDM FINANCIAL, WESTPORT, CONNECTICUT:

"I think there could be some market disappointment that the Fed didn't take any further action to help the economy.

"The big news remains what the ECB does and says tomorrow, but at least for the remainder of today, I wouldn't be surprised to see a few investors take profits after the recent run up.

"The statement from the Fed is almost identical to the previous meeting. At least for now the Fed needs more evidence that the economy is truly in trouble before taking further action."

NICHOLAS COLAS, CHIEF MARKET STRATEGIST AT THE CONVERGEX GROUP IN NEW YORK

"Kind of a disappointment. The market was hoping for more news on QE or a longer time frame for not raising rates. It was very status quo at a time when people are saying the economy is getting worse. The similarity of this to prior statements was very surprising. We have to now hope that the ECB will come in with aggressive moves."

QUINCY KROSBY, MARKET STRATEGIST, PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, NEWARK

"They clearly underscored the downside risks to the economy and made it very clear they would be as accommodative as needed. This was essentially what the market expected: that the Fed would watch and wait and not undertake more quantitative easing at this time."

STEVEN RICCHIUTO, CHIEF ECONOMIST, MIZUHO SECURITIES, NEW YORK

"Markets will be disappointed, as they should be. The market had gotten ahead of itself a bit in terms of what the Fed would do. But it did seem it would at least manage expectations. They did absolutely nothing here. It suggests there is a lot of internal debate going on in the Fed."

JOSEPH TREVISANI, CHIEF MARKET STRATEGIST, WORLDWIDE MARKETS, WOODCLIFF LAKE, NEW JERSEY

"The Fed's reluctance to inaugurate a third round of quantitative easing is because it will do so little good. To put it another way, any positive effect from round three of QE will be almost wholly psychological. It may calm investor fear but it will have little impact on the economy and none on employment. The Fed is saving its QE weapon to assuage market panic. We are not there yet. It's not going to make any difference to the dollar."

