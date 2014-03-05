WASHINGTON, March 5 Severe weather across much
of the United States took a toll on shopping and consumer
spending in recent weeks, leading to slower economic growth or
outright contraction in some areas of the country, the Federal
Reserve said on Wednesday.
The Fed, in its anecdotal Beige Book report, said economic
activity in January and February shrank slightly in two of its
12 districts, New York and Philadelphia, mostly due to
"unusually severe weather."
Growth slowed in Chicago and activity was stable in Kansas
City. While the other eight districts reported growth, the Fed
said it was characterized as "modest to moderate" in most cases,
an overall downgrade from its last report on Jan. 15, which
showed "moderate" growth in nine regions.
But the report, which is based on information collected from
contacts nationwide, showed business contacts were still upbeat,
with real estate picking up in some areas and travel and tourism
remaining strong.
"The outlook among most districts remained optimistic," the
Fed said.
Severe snowstorms have hit large parts of the Northeast,
Midwest and Upper Midwest this year, with unusual ice storms
hitting the Southeast as well.
But Fed officials have said it will take a major change in
the economic outlook to alter plans to wind down the central
bank's asset purchases, which have already been trimmed to $65
billion a month.
Economists said the report did not help to clarify the
extent to which weather was responsible for the recent soft
economic data.
"It really looks at weather as the main source of weakness,"
said Lindsey Piegza, chief economist at Sterne Agee & Leach in
Chicago. "This latest Beige Book doesn't give us much insight.
We are waiting for the clean data. We are very muddled. It
seemed fairly upbeat with most regions seeing moderate growth."
The word "weather" is used 119 times in the report, compiled
by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta from data collected
before Feb. 24, and "snow" or a derivative of snow is used 24
times. The word "ice" appeared twice.
Retail sales growth softened in most districts, partly due
to weather, but winter storms had a positive effect on demand
for weather-related goods in Richmond, Chicago and Minneapolis,
the report said.
Heavy snowfalls also benefited ski resorts in some regions,
although hotel business was down in western New York State due
to winter storms and weather hit demand for services in New York
and Philadelphia.
Factory output and sales were affected in regions including
Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Cleveland, Richmond, Atlanta,
Chicago, St. Louis, and Dallas, where the weather was blamed for
utility outages, disrupted supply chains and upset production
schedules.
The Fed said poor weather also dragged on jobs growth in
Boston, Richmond, and Chicago, but employment levels improved
gradually for most districts.
Price pressures remained subdued, although there was some
upwards pressure for energy and construction products, the
report said.
The Fed's policy-setting committee meets on March 18-19.