(Adds poll on expected timing for rate hike)
By Jonathan Spicer and Jason Lange
NEW YORK/RICHMOND, Va., Sept 4 The latest U.S.
jobs report was not definitively good or bad enough to help the
Federal Reserve decide whether to raise interest rates later
this month, leaving the decision hanging on volatility in
financial markets over the next couple of weeks.
The economy added 173,000 jobs in August, quite a bit fewer
than expected. But employment growth in June and July were
revised higher, wages rose more than expected in August and the
jobless rate fell to a seven-year low of 5.1 percent.
With global financial markets reeling over the last two
weeks over fears of a Chinese economic slowdown, the report is
probably the best and last direct reading on the economy before
Fed officials consider hiking rates at a Sept. 16-17 meeting.
Yet the report disappointed those looking for clarity.
"With this jobs report ... the Fed finds itself in a real
uncertainty jam when it comes to a September interest rate
hike," Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic adviser at Allianz, in
Newport Beach, California, said in an email.
"In the run-up to its policy meeting, the Fed will pay even
greater attention to global market developments."
According to Fed policymakers gathered in Jackson Hole,
Wyoming last week, not only would the August jobs report need to
be decent but market gyrations would need to dissipate for them
to act.
Decency was evident in the jobless rate falling to a level
many U.S. central bankers see as full strength, while growth in
wages and the number of hours worked across the country
suggested Americans have more money to spend.
U.S. stocks on Friday fell sharply as investors weighed the
chances of a Fed rate hike. Oil prices also fell.
For many, the report simply reinforced their previous views
on the timing of the pending rate hike.
"I'd call this a good ... employment report. It didn't
change the picture for monetary policy," Richmond Fed President
Jeffrey Lacker, who favors a prompt policy tightening, told a
retailer conference in Richmond, Virginia.
Others highlighted the fact that the economy produced nearly
50,000 fewer jobs than expected in August. Still, average job
growth in the last three months is 221,000, seen as enough to
keep pushing the jobless rate lower.
Employment growth for the month of August in particular has
a history of being initially underestimated and later revised
higher by the U.S. Labor Department.
Wall Street's top banks still expect the Fed will raise
interest rates this year, but their conviction around a
September hike has decreased notably in the last month due to
volatility in global markets, a Reuters poll found.
Ten of 17 banks that deal with the Fed directly said they
expect a rate hike in the fourth quarter of 2015 or later. Only
seven dealers expect the tightening this month compared to 13 in
an early August poll.
Bets in futures markets imply investors see roughly a 20
percent chance the hike will come this month.
Fed Vice Chair Stanley Fischer said last week that there was
"a pretty strong case" to tighten before the market slump, and
that now, "we are still watching how it unfolds."
While data on the broader U.S. economy has remained healthy,
the U.S. central bank wants reasonable confidence that inflation
will rebound in the medium term before it raises rates. The
rising dollar has also held U.S. prices down.
"It's really inflation that has been holding them back, and
this (jobs report) doesn't really give them any evidence on that
front," said Thomas Simons, money market economist at Jefferies
& Co, in New York.
The Fed's policy decision "will break down to how
commodities react between now and the September meeting," he
said. "If commodities recover and stabilize then there's a
chance (of a hike); otherwise I don't think it's likely to
happen."
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer in New York and Jason Lange in
Richmond; Additional reporting by Jennifer Ablan in New York;
Editing by Clive McKeef and Andrea Ricci)