WASHINGTON, Sept 3 The U.S. economy expanded at
a "moderate" pace across much of the nation in recent weeks,
with the auto industry showing strong growth and banking
conditions improving, the Federal Reserve said on Wednesday.
In its Beige Book report of anecdotal information on
business activity collected from contacts across the nation, the
central bank said six of its 12 districts reported economic
growth as "moderate."
Labor market conditions, as measured by hiring trends, were
reported to be relatively unchanged from generally modest rates
in most districts, the Fed said.
But the Fed said nearly all the districts reported
difficulties finding certain types of skilled labor, citing
information technology, truck drivers and construction workers
as some of the occupations with shortfalls.
"Overall, price pressures remained largely unchanged," it
added.
Since the last Beige Book in July, the Fed said most
districts reported continued expansion in auto sales, with
record high levels reported in the Philadelphia and Dallas
districts.
