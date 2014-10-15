WASHINGTON Oct 15 The U.S. economy expanded at
a "modest to moderate" pace across much of the nation in recent
weeks, the Federal Reserve said on Wednesday, giving a picture
of stable economic growth despite recent signs of weakness.
In its Beige Book report of anecdotal information on
business activity collected from contacts across the nation, the
central bank said the pace of economic growth appeared similar
to that observed in its previous report released in early
September.
"Most Districts reported overall growth in consumer spending
that ranged from slight to moderate," the Fed said, saying their
reports were generally in line with comments gathered in the
prior Beige Book.
One exception was in the retail sector, where general
merchandise stores in New York said sales had weakened. That
appears consistent with data released earlier on Wednesday that
showed a decline in retail sales in September.
The Fed also noted that a number of districts reported
"modest" wage growth, while several saw upward wage pressures in
industries like construction and manufacturing.
(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Andrea Ricci)