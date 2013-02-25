By Elvina Nawaguna
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 25 Likely government budget cuts
and the prospect for messy political fights over fiscal policy
will weigh on the U.S. economy this year and hold growth to a
tepid 2.4 percent, according to a survey of forecasters
published on Monday.
The National Association for Business Economics said that
more than 95 percent of the 49 economists who participated in
its latest quarterly survey believe fiscal policy actions or
concerns would slice into gross domestic product.
More than half the panelists thought the uncertainty
surrounding fiscal policy would subtract less than half a
percentage point from economic growth, while nearly one third
expect it to cut between a half point to a full point. Only
about 13 percent think the impact would be larger, it said.
The government is staring at a series of big decision points
on budget policy. On March 1, $85 billion in automatic spending
cuts are set to start kicking in absent congressional action,
and late in the month legislation funding the government runs
out. Separate legislation, allowing the government to increase
its debt to pay bills, expires on May 19.
Nearly 60 percent of the economists polled expect the
automatic budget cuts to take hold as scheduled, either fully or
partially, while more than a quarter expect them to be delayed.
Only about 13 percent of panelists thought they would be
abandoned altogether.
The tightening of fiscal policy should shrink the federal
deficit to $900 billion this year and $761 billion in 2014 from
last year's $1.09 trillion.
While the fiscal tightening is expected to keep the economy
sluggish, the jobless rate, which stood at 7.9 percent in
January, should slowly drop.
The economists forecast an average unemployment rate this
year of 7.7 percent, with a further drop to 7.2 percent in 2014.
That would be the lowest level since President Barack Obama took
office in 2009.
While growth in consumer spending is seen unchanged from
last year's 1.9 percent rate, the economists expect it to
accelerate to 2.4 percent in 2014.
The outlook for the housing market was also positive, with
expected improvements in housing starts and home prices.
Residential investment is expected to grow 14.8 percent.