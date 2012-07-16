WASHINGTON, July 16 American companies are
scaling back plans to hire workers and a rising share of firms
feel the European debt crisis is taking a bite out of their
sales, a survey showed on Monday.
Only 23 percent of the firms polled in June plan to add to
staff in the next six months, the National Association for
Business Economics said on Monday.
NABE's prior survey, conducted in late March and early
April, had shown 39 percent of companies planning to add
workers.
Already, hiring by U.S. companies has slowed dramatically in
recent months as employers worry about a sagging global economy
hurt by Europe's snowballing debt crisis.
Some economic data has suggested at least some of the hiring
slowdown has been due to caution rather than a decline in
business. A July 6 Labor Department report, for example, showed
companies asked employees to work longer hours last month, even
though they slowed the pace of hiring.
The NABE survey suggests such caution on hiring could
continue.
The poll showed 47 percent of companies polled felt their
sales have dropped due to Europe's woes.
Among companies that produce goods rather than provide
services, the impact was even greater, with nearly four in five
reporting a Europe-driven decline in revenues.
Three months earlier, only about a quarter of total firms
polled thought sales had fallen.
NABE surveyed 67 of its members between June 14 and June 26.
Not all responded to every question. About 40 percent of the
firms surveyed have more than 1,000 employees.
(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)