WASHINGTON Dec 6 A report showing strong gains
in U.S. employment also showed no progress in reducing long-term
joblessness and should steer Washington toward extending
unemployment benefits set to expire this year, the White House
said on Friday.
The U.S. jobless rate fell to 7 percent last month, a five
year low.
But White House economist Jason Furman said the drop was
"entirely short-term unemployed finding jobs."
With "just as many long-term unemployed as ever, that's why
it's so important to be extending unemployment insurance,"
Furman told CNBC.
Emergency jobless benefits for 1.3 million long-term
unemployed people are set to run out on Jan. 1 unless the U.S.
Congress agrees on an extension.