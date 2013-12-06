WASHINGTON Dec 6 A report showing strong gains in U.S. employment also showed no progress in reducing long-term joblessness and should steer Washington toward extending unemployment benefits set to expire this year, the White House said on Friday.

The U.S. jobless rate fell to 7 percent last month, a five year low.

But White House economist Jason Furman said the drop was "entirely short-term unemployed finding jobs."

With "just as many long-term unemployed as ever, that's why it's so important to be extending unemployment insurance," Furman told CNBC.

Emergency jobless benefits for 1.3 million long-term unemployed people are set to run out on Jan. 1 unless the U.S. Congress agrees on an extension.