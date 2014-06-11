By Lucia Mutikani
| WASHINGTON, June 11
WASHINGTON, June 11 The U.S. economy likely
contracted at a much sharper pace in the first quarter than
previously estimated with data on Wednesday showing weaker
healthcare spending.
The Commerce Department's quarterly services survey, or QSS,
showed healthcare outlays were not as strong as the government
had assumed when it published its second gross domestic product
estimate for the first quarter last month.
The government reported that the economy contracted at a 1.0
percent annual rate in the January-March period. But with
healthcare spending data now in hand, economists say growth
probably declined at a rate of at least 1.7 percent.
A widening of the nation's trade deficit in March had
already led economists to anticipate a downward revision to GDP
when the government publishes its third estimate later this
month.
Ryan Sweet, a senior economist at Moody's Analytics in West
Chester, Pennsylvania said the latest numbers on services
spending "made the first quarter look even worse."
"Healthcare spending did not add nearly as much to growth as
we initially thought in the first quarter," he said.
It is not unusual for the government to make big revisions
to GDP numbers as it does not have complete data when it makes
its first and second estimates, and the QSS has led to big
revisions at times over the last several years.
Even if the economy turns out to have been much weaker than
previously thought, there is little cause for concern as many of
the factors that held it down in the first quarter were
temporary and data ranging from employment to factory and
services sector activity indicate it has since rebounded.
The government previously estimated that healthcare spending
contributed one percentage point to growth, but economists said
the QSS suggested healthcare spending added only about 0.7
percentage point.
Since the fourth quarter, demand for healthcare services has
helped to push up consumer spending, which accounts for more
than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity.
Part of the rise in spending reflects the implementation of
President Barack Obama's signature healthcare law.
Daniel Silver, an economist at JPMorgan in New York, said
there was some uncertainty about how the government would
incorporate the QSS data into its healthcare consumption
estimate in the GDP data.
"But it looks like there could be a significant downward
revision to healthcare consumption, which would make the
healthcare data more in line with most of the other components
of GDP which looked weak in the first quarter," said Silver.
Should first-quarter GDP be revised sharply lower,
economists could trim their growth estimates for 2014, which had
been dubbed as a break-out year.
"Because we had such a horrible start to the year, you're
going to see GDP estimates for all of 2014 ratcheted down a
little bit," said Sweet. "But the good news is the data has
improved and the second quarter is going to look better."
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci)