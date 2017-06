U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner speaks during a panel discussion hosted by the Los Angeles World Affairs Council titled ''The U.S. and World Economies: An Overview'' in Los Angeles, California July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/Files

NEW YORK Europe's debt crisis remains a big uncertainty and is the biggest drag on the global economy, but the region is in a much better situation today than it was, U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner said on Tuesday.

The euro zone has a plausible set of tools in place, but it will be a situation that continues to be tested, Geithner said at the Clinton Global Initiative conference in New York. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr)